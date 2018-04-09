[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Reunite with Kang Ho Dong & Lee Soo Geun!

Lee Seung Gi will be reuniting with his former cast of 'New Journey to the West' on a different variety show.On April 9, it was reported that Lee Seung Gi is confirmed to make a guest appearance on JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros'.It will be the first time for Lee Seung Gi to be on a variety show as a guest, ever since he got discharged from the mandatory military duty.As his former 'New Journey to the West' fellow cast Kang Ho Dong Lee Soo Geun are the members of 'Knowing Bros', people are anticipating their perfect chemistry once again.During his recent interview after being discharged from the service, Lee Seung Gi especially showed affection and gratitude towards Kang Ho Dong.He said, "I learned the world of variety show from Kang Ho Dong. I learned so many things from him by starring in 'Two Days and One Night', 'Strong Heart' and 'New Journey to the West' together. He is like my big brother."Lee Seung Gi will film 'Knowing Bros' on April 12, and the episode will air sometime in mid-April.(Credit= SBS funE, 'New Journey to the West' Naver Post)(SBS Star)