[SBS Star] Seo In Young's Apologies for Her Controversial Behavior

Seo In Young from K-pop girl group Jewelry apologized for her controversial attitude in the past from a variety show.On April 8 episode of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project Sugar Man Season 2', the members of Jewelry joined the show as the guest of the week.Because it has been a while since the members were on screen, each member reported what she has been doing in recent days.When Seo In Young was asked by the host of the show, she hesitated for a while and broached to talk.She said, "I can't avoid to say the thing from the past. You know, so many things happened. I had time to think of myself."She added, "I just wanted to say that I am really sorry. I am sincerely, deeply, sorry for everything."After her comment, Seo In Young burst into tears as if she was very pressured to talk about her behavior and controversy from the old days.On January 2017, Seo In Young abruptly quit filming the JTBC variety show 'With You'. After her decision, the video of her cursing the staff of the program was rapidly spread out online.From the incident, Seo In Young did not show up on screen for a year.Since the episode of the show marks her comeback on screen, her confession with crying garnered attention from the public.The public responded, "Well, it's good to see her back.", "I think people overly criticize her.", and many more.Seo In Young also posted a photo of herself with the members on her social media account after the episode was aired.She commented, "I love my members forever, and thank you so much for your incessant love and support. I am really sorry that I am not a perfect girl. I just wanted to say it so much. I will show you guys with my behavior, not with words anymore!".