[SBS Star] B.A.P HIM CHAN to Become the King of the Joseon Dynasty in a Play

K-pop boy group B.A.P's member HIM CHAN is about to turn into the sixth king of the Joseon dynasty, 'Danjong'.On April 9, HIM CHAN's management agency TS Entertainment announced that HIM CHAN will be playing the role of 'Danjong' in a play 'Yeodo'.As HIM CHAN acted as another character in the same play named 'Lee Sung' back in February, this makes it the second time for him to be cast as the main character in this play.Although it was HIM CHAN's first time acting in a play in February, his natural and charismatic acting was praised by the audience.As he has shown great potential in his acting, many awaits to see HIM CHAN as the new character in the play.The play is about finding the truth behind the mysterious death of the sixth king.'Yeodo' is scheduled to begin its show on May 7.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'chanchanieeeeee' Instagram)(SBS Star)