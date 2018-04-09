[SBS Star] A Shocking Story Behind NCT 127 TAEYONG's Gorgeous Hairstyle Unveils

K-pop boy group NCT 127's leader TAEYONG unveiled a shocking story behind his gorgeous hairstyle.On April 9, SBS LOVE FM 'Sister's Radio' aired an episode in which all nine members of NCT 127 joined the talk.On this episode, one of the listeners sent in a text message complimenting TAEYONG's hairstyle.After reading this message, TAEYONG revealed an interesting story, "Members of all K-pop groups dye and bleach their hair often. There was even this one time when I bleached my hair 10 times in eight hours."Upon hearing this, the hosts Song Eun I and Kim Sook were in a big shock.Then, TAEYONG added, "My hair would keep breaking off, and it also would not dry."Kim Sook commented, "I bleached my hair twice, and it really doesn't dry well. I washed my hair this morning, but it is still wet."TAEYONG told her the reason why that is the case, he said, "It's apparently because the inside of your hair becomes empty when you bleach your hair too much. So, it just ends up not drying."After this episode was aired, many people have been commenting on how shocked they were to hear the number of times K-pop group members dye and bleach their hair in order to look stylish.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS LOVE FM Sister's Radio, 'nct127' Instagram, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)