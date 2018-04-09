SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Team of 'Master in the House' Heads to Vietnam!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Team of 'Master in the House' Heads to Vietnam!

작성 2018.04.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Team of Master in the House Heads to Vietnam!
The members of 'Master in the House' boasted their stylish fashion and popularity in Vietnam.

On April 8 episode of SBS variety show 'Master in the House', the cast of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, headed to Vietnam to meet their seventh master of the program.

On the day of their leave to Vietnam, the members gathered at airport and criticized each other for their fashion.

Yang Se-hyung, for instance, arrived at airport first and severely criticized Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yun wearing trench coat.Master in the HouseHe also expected Lee Seung Gi to wear the most expensive and fancy wardrobes, and just like Se-hyung's expectation, Lee Seung Gi appeared with black, chic, dandy outfits that mesmerized people.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseYang Se-hyung, however, did not get discouraged by the members' fancy style.

He said, "By the way, I heard that the Vietnamese favors Korean-styled humors and comedies. Did staff spread the news that I am going?".

Yang Se-hyung continued, "If so, I need body guards."

Unfortunately, Yang Se-hyung's popularity was not shown when he arrived in Vietnam.

At airport, all fans hurriedly gathered to see other members, and Yang Se-hyung was lost in chaos.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseMaster in the HouseCheck out the most amusing moment of the episode below!
 
 
 
(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)    
