SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Is Considering a Role in a New Romance Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Is Considering a Role in a New Romance Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.09 14:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Is Considering a Role in a New Romance Drama
Korean actor Choi Tae Jun is currently going over the script for a new drama.

On April 9, it was reported that Choi Tae Jun is in talks to take a role in SBS' upcoming drama 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' (literal translation).Choi Tae JunPreviously, 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' officially announced that actor Namkoong Min and actress Hwang Jung Eum will be leading the drama.

▶ [SBS Star] Namkoong Min & Hwang Jung Eum to Make a Cute Couple in a New Drama!Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung EumThe story of 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' unfolds when a man 'Hoon Nam' (Namkoong Min), who does not believe in love meets a woman 'Jung Eum' (Hwang Jung Eum), who has given up on her love life after constantly failing in relationships.

If Choi Tae Jun agrees to take the role in this drama, he would be playing the role of 'Choi Jun Su', a guy friend of 'Jung Eum'.Choi Tae JunIn the drama, he is a kindhearted doctor, and keeps a very close relationship with 'Jung Eum' that they look like they are more than friends in some ways.

At the moment, it has been said that it is highly likely that Choi Tae Jun will join the drama.Choi Tae Jun'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' is expected to air its first episode in May after 'SWITCH'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호