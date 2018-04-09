[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Is Considering a Role in a New Romance Drama

Korean actor Choi Tae Jun is currently going over the script for a new drama.On April 9, it was reported that Choi Tae Jun is in talks to take a role in SBS' upcoming drama 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' (literal translation).Previously, 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' officially announced that actor Namkoong Min and actress Hwang Jung Eum will be leading the drama.The story of 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' unfolds when a man 'Hoon Nam' (Namkoong Min), who does not believe in love meets a woman 'Jung Eum' (Hwang Jung Eum), who has given up on her love life after constantly failing in relationships.If Choi Tae Jun agrees to take the role in this drama, he would be playing the role of 'Choi Jun Su', a guy friend of 'Jung Eum'.In the drama, he is a kindhearted doctor, and keeps a very close relationship with 'Jung Eum' that they look like they are more than friends in some ways.At the moment, it has been said that it is highly likely that Choi Tae Jun will join the drama.'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' is expected to air its first episode in May after 'SWITCH'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram)(SBS Star)