SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One in the Boundary of Artist and Comedian
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One in the Boundary of Artist and Comedian

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.09 14:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One in the Boundary of Artist and Comedian
K-pop boy group Wanna One boasted their charms from a variety show.

On April 7 episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros', Wanna One joined the show as the guest of the week.

Just like its reputation as the renowned K-pop dance group, Wanna One exposed the perfect dance moves of the group's songs.Wanna OneWanna OneWanna OneOn top of the group's spontaneous, energetic performance, the members of Wanna One unveiled their amusing and witty aspects.

When one of the casts of the show, for instance, started to make jokes with his belly, the member Park Woo Jin responded to the cast by showing his belly.Wanna OnePark Woo Jin took his clothes off and revealed his bloated stomach like a giant mountain.Wanna OneThe public responded to Wanna One's excellent performance and humorous reaction by saying, "Woo Jin's so cute!", "I didn't know that they were so funny!", "Wanna One is the amazing artist and the comedian.", and many more.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호