[SBS Star] Wanna One in the Boundary of Artist and Comedian

K-pop boy group Wanna One boasted their charms from a variety show.On April 7 episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros', Wanna One joined the show as the guest of the week.Just like its reputation as the renowned K-pop dance group, Wanna One exposed the perfect dance moves of the group's songs.On top of the group's spontaneous, energetic performance, the members of Wanna One unveiled their amusing and witty aspects.When one of the casts of the show, for instance, started to make jokes with his belly, the member Park Woo Jin responded to the cast by showing his belly.Park Woo Jin took his clothes off and revealed his bloated stomach like a giant mountain.The public responded to Wanna One's excellent performance and humorous reaction by saying, "Woo Jin's so cute!", "I didn't know that they were so funny!", "Wanna One is the amazing artist and the comedian.", and many more.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)(SBS Star)