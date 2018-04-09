SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7's BAMBAM Spotted in Thailand for His Enlistment Lottery
K-pop boy group GOT7's Thai member BAMBAM is currently staying in his home country to draw the military lottery.

On April 9, GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that BAMBAM is in Thailand for his military enlistment lottery.
GOT7 BAMBAMGOT7 BAMBAMEarlier today, BAMBAM was spotted at the lottery venue, dressed up in all black casual outfit.

In Thailand, all male citizens who have turned 21 have to go through a random draft lottery in order to fulfill the requisite number of soldiers in the army.

The eligible citizens are subjected to a random draft lottery for a red or black card―and if you get a red one, you have to serve the mandatory military service for two years.

Previously, other Thai K-pop celebrities such as 2PM's NICHKHUN and NCT's TEN have been exempt from the mandatory service, as the recruit spots were filled before his turn for NICHKHUN, and from the knee surgery he has gone through in the past for TEN.
GOT7 BAMBAMMeanwhile, BAMBAM will reportedly take his turn to draw the lottery at around 3PM KST, today.

(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
