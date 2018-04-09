[SBS Star] EXO Celebrates the Group's 6th Anniversary!

The members of K-pop boy group EXO have celebrated the group's 6th anniversary.On April 6, EXO welcomed its 6th anniversary since its debut in 2012.First, EXO's Chinese member LAY shared a photo on his social media account.The photo was of the members of EXO with their fans at a concert.Along with the picture, he wrote in English, "We practiced together. We struggled together. We debuted together. We laughed together. We cried together. We're one. We're Exo."Following LAY's post, the group's member BAEKHYUN posted a picture of himself on his social media account.In the caption, he wrote, "It's EXO's 6th anniversary. It'll take some time for EXO-L (name of EXO's fan club) to welcome its 6th anniversary though, right? Let's continue to be happy together! Thank you for celebrating this day! Also, remember that you can see EXO-CBX in a couple of days."Later on that day, another member CHANYEOL uploaded a screenshot of the group's music video of the debut song 'MAMA' on his social media account.First, he reminisced the past, "Six years ago today, I got my hair and make-up done at two in the morning. It doesn't feel like it's been that long since the time when I couldn't believe my eyes that this music video was released."Then, he thanked his fans, "It would still feel the same when EXO's 60th anniversary comes around, right? Thank you for always being with us, and let's keep loving each other."EXO debuted under SM Entertainment on April 8, 2012, with 'MAMA', and has rapidly gained international reputation.The group's hit songs include 'Growl', 'CALL ME BABY', 'Monster', 'Ko Ko Bop', and many more.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'zyxzjs' 'real__pcy' 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)