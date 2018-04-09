SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MAX Changmin Influences KyuHyun to Open a Social Media Account
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MAX Changmin Influences KyuHyun to Open a Social Media Account

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.09 10:54 수정 2018.04.09 11:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MAX Changmin Influences KyuHyun to Open a Social Media Account
Super Junior's KyuHyun created a social media account from the influence of his best friend TVXQ!'s MAX Changmin.KyuHyun, MAX ChangminOn April 7, KyuHyun commented on his other social media account, "Well, from Changmin's words, I finally created another social media account. I know, I haven't done it for a long time, but now I have it."

In the aftermath of his comment, KyuHyun posted a photo of himself wearing a mask with the comment, "Be careful of the ultra fine dust!".KyuHyun, MAX ChangminAlthough half of his face was covered, his big, bright eyes made his fans joyful.

The photo also exposed KyuHyun's life after he joined the army, and it garners incessant attention from the public.

His fans commented, "We miss you a lot!", "Please come back.", "Finally you opened it!", and many more.KyuHyun, MAX ChangminKyuHyun is expected to be discharged from the military service on May 2019.

(Credit= 'gyuram88' Instagram, 'GaemGyu' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호