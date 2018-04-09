[SBS Star] MAX Changmin Influences KyuHyun to Open a Social Media Account

Super Junior's KyuHyun created a social media account from the influence of his best friend TVXQ!'s MAX Changmin.On April 7, KyuHyun commented on his other social media account, "Well, from Changmin's words, I finally created another social media account. I know, I haven't done it for a long time, but now I have it."In the aftermath of his comment, KyuHyun posted a photo of himself wearing a mask with the comment, "Be careful of the ultra fine dust!".Although half of his face was covered, his big, bright eyes made his fans joyful.The photo also exposed KyuHyun's life after he joined the army, and it garners incessant attention from the public.His fans commented, "We miss you a lot!", "Please come back.", "Finally you opened it!", and many more.KyuHyun is expected to be discharged from the military service on May 2019.(Credit= 'gyuram88' Instagram, 'GaemGyu' Twitter)(SBS Star)