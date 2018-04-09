[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok & Son Ho Jun's Heart-warming Donation Continues

Korean actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Son Ho Jun have successfully completed their second donation project 'Coffee friends'.At noon on April 7, Yoo Yeon Seok and Son Ho Jun's 'funation' project 'Coffee friends' took place in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.'Funation', which was organized by the two actors, is a combination of words 'fun' and 'donation'.By beginning the project with 'Coffee friends' earlier in March, they wanted to show the society that it is easy to start making donation with just as little as how much time and money you would spend enjoying a drink.For 'Coffee friends', Son Ho Jun is planning to take the certification examination to become a certified barista.Yoo Yeon Seok has also recently passed a driving test purely for this project in order to drive the coffee trailer.On this day, they made coffee for 200 customers for free, and spent some time chatting with them as well.At the end of the event, Yoo Yeon Seok and Son Ho Jun both uploaded a picture on their social media accounts, and thanked everyone who came to the event.In the caption, they wrote, "Thank you for participating in this project with us despite the chilly weather. We'll see you guys again next month."The two actors are planning to continue 'Coffee friends' every month, and all donations made from the project will be donated at the end of the year.(Lee Narin, Credit= KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, 'yoo_yeonseok' Instagram)(SBS Star)