[SBS Star] The Luxurious Menu of SEUNGRI's Club Is Sold!

The strikingly pricey menu of the club owned by K-pop boy band BIGBANG's SEUNGRI has reportedly been sold by his customers.On April 9, it is reported that his club called 'Burning Sun' in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, has actually sold the most pricey menu of the place named the 'Set Menu of Mansour'.Although the personal information of the customers who paid for the menu is veiled, the public is still surprised to see that the menu is sold since it costs 100 million won (approximately 100 thousand dollars).The public responded, "Who on earth pays for it?", "Can't believe how much money they have.", "The name of the set menu is so amusing.", and many more.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI has been in several variety shows on screen. In recent days, he exposed his life as a global, worldwide CEO of various businesses that completely contrasted to his image as a member of the group.(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'Burning Sun' 'Money Museum' Official Website)(SBS Star)