[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Jealousy' Is Driving MONSTA X Insane!

K-pop boy group MONSTA X is back with a new album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU' with the title track 'Jealousy'.On April 3 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MONSTA X performed to two different tracks 'Crazy in Love' and 'Jealousy' from its new album that was released on March 26.First, MONSTA X performed to 'Crazy in Love', which is a sentimental track that accentuates the members' voice full of mixed emotions from being crazily in love with someone.Through the lyrics, the members show how deeply they are in love by saying, "Without you, I feel like I'm trapped in the darkness.", "I dream about you all the time.", "I don't want anybody else. I only want you.", "I don't know what to do." and so on.After 'Crazy in Love', MONSTA X performed to 'Jealousy', which gave off completely different vibes.'Jealousy' is an R&B track with retro influences, boisterous breakdown, and repeated hook phrases.The performance highlights MONSTA X's masculinity as well as sexiness.Watch MONSTA X in frustration from being 'Crazy in Love'.Now, move on and check out the members of MONSTA X powerfully expressing their 'Jealousy'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)