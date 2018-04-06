[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Donates to Help ALS Patients

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun's benevolent nature is drawing attention from the public.On April 4, a Korean non-profit organization Seungil Hope Foundation that raises money for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients and to build Korea's first nursing home for ALS patients shared a long message online.They wrote, "Seohyun has been donating to us for some time now. Just a few days ago, she has donated another 10 million won (approximately 9,400 dollars), making her donation 40 million won (approximately 37,000 dollars) in total. She wanted the money to be used to help build a hospital for ALS patients."They added, "We were actually asked not to reveal that she has been making donations, but we wanted to let everybody know about her good works and kind nature."Last year, Seohyun has also made talent donation by performing at 'ALS Hope concert' as well.Meanwhile, Seohyun has recently hosted and performed at a concert in Pyongyang, North Korea.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)