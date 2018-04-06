[SBS Star] Yoona & Hong Jong Hyun Get Together with the Cast of 'The King in Love'

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona and actor Hong Jong Hyun were seen hanging out with some actors and actresses who they worked with during their recent drama 'The King in Love'.On April 5, several pictures of Yoona, Hong Jong Hyun, actresses Park Ji Hyun, Park Hwan Hee and actor Kim Jae Woon's get-together were uploaded on their social media accounts.In the photos, they look like they are having fun sitting around a table at a cafe.Judging from Yoona's caption which says, "We always seem to meet up without planning ahead of time.", they seem to meet up quite often.The five of them met during the shooting of 'The King of Love', which was aired in between July and September last year, and seem to be continuing their strong friendship until now.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' 'kim.jae.woon' 'park_ji__' 'phh1013' 'hjonghyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)