[SBS Star] Yoona & Hong Jong Hyun Get Together with the Cast of 'The King in Love'
[SBS Star] Yoona & Hong Jong Hyun Get Together with the Cast of 'The King in Love'

작성 2018.04.06 17:03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona & Hong Jong Hyun Get Together with the Cast of The King in Love
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona and actor Hong Jong Hyun were seen hanging out with some actors and actresses who they worked with during their recent drama 'The King in Love'.

On April 5, several pictures of Yoona, Hong Jong Hyun, actresses Park Ji Hyun, Park Hwan Hee and actor Kim Jae Woon's get-together were uploaded on their social media accounts.The King of LoveIn the photos, they look like they are having fun sitting around a table at a cafe.

Judging from Yoona's caption which says, "We always seem to meet up without planning ahead of time.", they seem to meet up quite often.The King of LoveThe King of LoveThe King of LoveThe King of LoveThe five of them met during the shooting of 'The King of Love', which was aired in between July and September last year, and seem to be continuing their strong friendship until now.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' 'kim.jae.woon' 'park_ji__' 'phh1013' 'hjonghyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호