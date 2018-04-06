[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Thoughtful Attitude Impresses People around Her

The cast of the film 'What a Man Wants' released various episodes of Song Ji-hyo's incessant thoughtful attitude.On April 5 episode of tvN's 'Life Bar', the casts of the film 'What a Man Wants' joined the show as special guests.From the aired episode, they talked about Song Ji-hyo's amazingly considerate attitude to people around her.Actress EL broached to talk, "I was really surprised. I thought I was quite good at taking care of people around me, but when I saw Song Ji-hyo while we filmed the movie together, I couldn't hide surprises to her excellent behavior."She continued, "Song Ji-hyo, for instance, bought souvenirs for me and my sister. She bought a box of cookie after she came back from filming the SBS variety show 'Running Man' in Hong Kong."EL added, "That was very unexpected. She's so considerate and thoughtful of everyone. She can be seen from any events of her friends."EL and other cast of the film highlighted, "When we were filming the movie in Jeju Island, she bought a plane ticket to go to her friend's wedding in Seoul. She went there by herself."They continued, "We gave her a call, and she was running to get on a subway so that she can arrive at airport. Isn't that just so amazing?"The public responded to Song Ji-hyo's attitude by saying, "Wow, she's such a good person.", "How could she fly over to Seoul by herself? She must've been so busy.", "I want to be her friend.", and many more.Meanwhile, the film 'What a Man Wants' premiered on April 5 and garnered attention from the public.(Credit= tvN Life Bar, 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)