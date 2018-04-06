SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2AM Lim Seul Ong Gets Reassigned as a Public Service Worker
K-pop boy group 2AM's member Lim Seul Ong has been transferred to serve the remaining military service as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier.

On April 6, Lim Seul Ong's management agency sidusHQ made an official announcement regarding this sudden change.Lim Seul OngsidusHQ said, "Lim Seul Ong has been suffering from pain near the ribs for a long time, even before his debut. He was diagnosed the twelfth rib syndrome, which is a rare disorder that requires continuous medication. For the last seven years since his debut, he has been regularly receiving treatment."

They continued, "The disorder does not give a major constraint on carrying out daily tasks or physical activities, but he experiences pain at unexpected times. His symptoms became worse after enlisting in the army due to the military training."Lim Seul OngThey added, "The Military Manpower Administration then concluded that it was not going to be possible for him to receive treatment and continue his life as an active-duty soldier at the same time, so he was reassigned as a reservist."Lim Seul OngIn the end, they said, "Lim Seul Ong is currently waiting for his draft notice, and he feels apologetic for not being able to complete his military service in a healthy state. He will do his best until he completes his national mandatory service."

Meanwhile, Lim Seul Ong began to serve the national mandatory service on November 28, 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'lsod.d' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
