[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Tells His Fans, 'I Like You'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Tells His Fans, 'I Like You'!

Actor Park Bo Gum impressed his fans by singing various songs at his fan meeting.

On March 31, Park Bo gum held 'Ba. Ra. Bom: for you to blossom' fan meeting in Seoul to meet his Korean fans.

Because it has been more than a year since he held an official activity to meet with his fans in Korea, the hall was full of excitement to greet Park Bo Gum.

After various amusing activities, Park Bo Gum unveiled his interest and passion in music by singing several songs with the theme 'love'.

On the stage, Park Bo Gum said, "I wanted to sing and deliver my feelings for you. Please pay attention to the lyrics."

After he finished his comment, Park Bo Gum started to expose his powerful singing and mesmerizing performances.

For instance, he sang 'With You' (1994) by The Blue and 'Kissing You' (2007) by Girls' Generation.Park Bo GumPark Bo GumBut among his performances, what enticed his fans the most was the song 'I Like You' (2017) by K-pop boy band DAY6.Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum was in pink sweater, and he openly expressed his love towards the fans with the outfits and the sweet title of the song.Park Bo GumThe lyrics such as, 'I like you, I can't hold onto my feelings anymore', further accentuated the romantic atmosphere of the hall.Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum's active hand-waving during the song also melted the hearts of his fans.

His talents in acting and singing once again suggest that he is born to be the perfect celebrity.

Let's watch his romantic singing of the song together!
 

(Credit= 'Falling bogum' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
