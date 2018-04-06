[SBS Star] The Procecution Cleared the Suspect of SHINee ONEW's Sexual Harassment Allegation

The prosecution has decided K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW to be innocent from his sexual harassment controversy.On April 6, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment has confirmed that the prosecutors dropped all charges against ONEW last month.Back on July 12 last year, ONEW was accused of sexual harassment for allegedly touching a woman at a club located in Seoul.He was booked by the police and the case was referred to the prosecution, recommending indictment without physical detention.About four months later, ONEW left a handwritten letter for his fans, saying, "I sincerely apologize for bringing such bad news and disappointment to the people who have loved and supported me. During the past four months of hiatus, I was endlessly blamed myself, and was able to realize how I've made my fans disappointed."He added, "I thought a lot about how to apologize with words, as I was cautious about writing a letter because I was so sorry. That is the reason why I am uploading this letter now, although I know that it's too late."Meanwhile, ONEW is currently visiting Dubai for 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR VI in DUBAI' concert with fellow SM artists.(Credit= 'SHINee' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)