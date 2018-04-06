SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Procecution Cleared the Suspect of SHINee ONEW's Sexual Harassment Allegation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Procecution Cleared the Suspect of SHINee ONEW's Sexual Harassment Allegation

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.06 15:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
SHINee ONEWThe prosecution has decided K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW to be innocent from his sexual harassment controversy.

On April 6, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment has confirmed that the prosecutors dropped all charges against ONEW last month.
SHINee ONEWBack on July 12 last year, ONEW was accused of sexual harassment for allegedly touching a woman at a club located in Seoul.

He was booked by the police and the case was referred to the prosecution, recommending indictment without physical detention.
SHINee ONEWAbout four months later, ONEW left a handwritten letter for his fans, saying, "I sincerely apologize for bringing such bad news and disappointment to the people who have loved and supported me. During the past four months of hiatus, I was endlessly blamed myself, and was able to realize how I've made my fans disappointed."

He added, "I thought a lot about how to apologize with words, as I was cautious about writing a letter because I was so sorry. That is the reason why I am uploading this letter now, although I know that it's too late."
SHINee ONEWMeanwhile, ONEW is currently visiting Dubai for 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR VI in DUBAI' concert with fellow SM artists.

(Credit= 'SHINee' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호