[SBS Star] Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun Is the Sweetest Guy of the World
작성 2018.04.06 15:15 조회수
Hwang Min Hyun from K-pop boy group Wanna One garners attention from the public with his treatment of the group's fan.

On April 4, it is reported that Wanna One visited Sejong University in Seoul for KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly' with the special episode 'School Attack'.

Wanna OneFrom the group's unstoppable popularity, various students of the university gathered at the filming site to see the members of Wanna One.

As a result, various online communities and social media accounts of the students released photos of Wanna One, and Hwang Min Hyun especially catches the eyes of the public with photos in which he is casually talking to one of the group's fans.Hwang Min HyunIn the photos, Hwang Min Hyun is standing right next to his fan, brightly smiling, and has eye contact with her.Hwang Min HyunHe even lowered his body to listen to her, and Hwang Min Hyun's sweet behavior impressed people.Hwang Min HyunMeanwhile, Wanna One released its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG' on March 19 and is getting relentless love and support from the public.

(Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
