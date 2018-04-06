SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Hits the U.S. with KCON & World Tour!
[SBS Star] Wanna One Hits the U.S. with KCON & World Tour!

2018.04.06
K-pop boy group Wanna One is expected to spend its month of June in the United States.

On April 6, it was announced that Wanna One is joining this year's KCON in New York, U.S.A.
Wanna One'KCON 2018 NY' will be held on June 23 and 24 at Prudential Center in New York.

This is the second time for Wanna One to visit the stateside after performing in Los Angeles during 'KCON 2017 LA'.
Wanna OneAs previously reported, Wanna One is expected to go on a world tour and visit 4 different cities in the U.S.―San Jose, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta as well.

After the first tour concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on June 1 to 3, Wanna One will head to the stateside and proceed its world tour schedule.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One recently made a comeback with its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG'.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'kconusa' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)  
