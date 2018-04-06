[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Jang Dong Gun Are Looking Stylish in 'Suits'!

The first publicity stills of actors Park Hyung Sik and Jang Dong Gun's upcoming drama KBS2's 'Suits' were released online.'Suits' is the Korean remake of an American legal drama television series 'Suits' that is gaining worldwide popularity since its first episode in June 2011.In the Korean remake, Jang Dong Gun plays the role of a charismatic lawyer 'Choi Kang-seok' working in a top law firm.Park Hyung Sik will take the role of a rookie lawyer 'Go Yeon-woo', a genius who does not have a license to practice law.This drama revolves around these two attorneys at a top law firm in Korea.On April 5, some photos of Jang Dong Gun in a suit were unveiled.In the photos, the actor looks like he is representing his client in court.Following these pictures, a few pictures of Park Hyung Sik in a suit were revealed on April 6.Unlike Jang Dong Gun's serious-looking pictures in court, Park Hyung Sik is seen enjoying his time riding a bicycle under the sun.Many are saying that these pictures show their contrasting characters in the drama very well.Meanwhile, 'Suits' is scheduled to air its first episode on April 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 Suits)(SBS Star)