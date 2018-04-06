SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Struggles Before Debut
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Struggles Before Debut

The members of K-pop boy band BTS released episodes of their struggles before debut.

On April 4, the group's official YouTube channel released the third episode of BTS' original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE'.

From the released video, the members of BTS gathered in a room after their concert in Chile and had flashbacks on their past before the group's debut.

All members, for instance, said, "We can't be on a diet without eating anything."

The member RM added, "I cannot forget the moment we put an ice cream inside our pockets."BTSHe continued, "I was walking on street, and I saw a black van behind me. I thought it was my agency's, so I just put the ice cream into my pocket."BTSRM explained, "My pocket got dirty because of the ice cream. The staff of our agency asked me what I was doing, so I just answered that I was on my way to our dormitory. With my answer, he/she left, and I took out the ice cream and started to eat it again."

RM also released an episode of himself secretly having black bean sauce noodles (Jajangmyeon).

He said, "I told them that I wanted to go to bathroom, and I just left to secretly have the noodles."

RM continued, "I went to a restaurant and said, 'Give me the noodles right now! I will die if I don't have one!', and I finished the dish in such a short time."BTSIn the aftermath of RM's story, the other member of the group SUGA released his struggle as a trainee.

SUGA said, "I bought lottery tickets worth of 1,000 won (approximately a dollar) every week."

He added, "I had this dream one day, and a pig told me the numbers in Korean."

SUGA burst into laughter and continued, "When I got the third number of the lottery right, I had the 'out-of-body' experience. But my number wasn't eventually called in the end."BTSHe also confessed that he had a car accident while he was on his way to a delivery order for his part-time job.

SUGA unveiled the fact that he went to have practice though his shoulder was dislocated from the accident.BTSHe told his members, "I couldn't tell you guys because I thought I could not be a trainee anymore if everyone knew about it."BTSAlthough the members of BTS brightly laughed and released various accounts of themselves, the viewers responded to the video, "It sounds so intense.", "Now they can laugh and talk about the experiences because they are the renowned, worldwide artist.", "Their efforts are paid off.", and many more.

Meanwhile, the documentary 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' is aired on the official YouTube channel of the group 'BANGTANTV' every week.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
