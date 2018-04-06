SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Completes His Military Training!
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Completes His Military Training!

작성 2018.04.06 10:35
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has completed his military training.

On April 5, G-DRAGON officially completed the basic military training that he had taken part for the last five weeks.

After the completion, the singer attended the completion ceremony and took some pictures to commemorate the moment.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONMoreover, some fans spotted him leaving his military training base with a big smile on his face.

While leaving the training base, G-DRAGON noticed his fans and raised his hand in salute.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONHis happy smile took a load off his fans' minds due to some worries that they had after seeing G-DRAGON wearing a cast and ankle brace during the training.

▶ [SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Pictures at the Military Base Raise Fans' Concerns

G-DRAGON will be serving his mandatory military duty at the ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull' division until November 26, 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)  
