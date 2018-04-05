[SBS Star] VIDEO: Listen to OH MY GIRL BANHANA's 'BANANA ALLERGY MONKEY'!

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL has returned with a special unit OH MY GIRL BANHANA with 'BANANA ALLERGY MONKEY'.On April 3 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', OH MY GIRL BANHANA unveiled its unique title track 'BANANA ALLERGY MONKEY'.OH MY GIRL BANHANA consists of three members―HYOJUNG, BINNIE, and ARIN, and the unit has released its first pop-up album on April 2.As you can easily guess from the title, the concept of OH MY GIRL BANHANA heavily involves bananas and monkeys.The song is about a monkey who cannot eat bananas, because she is allergic to them.On this episode, OH MY GIRL BANHANA put on explorer costume, and bounced to its exciting electro-house song.In the middle of the performance, the other members of OH MY GIRL appeared with a banana-shaped cushion as well.Check out OH MY GIRL BANHANA's interesting song and performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)