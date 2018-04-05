[SBS Star] VIDEO: APRIL Welcomes Spring with 'The Blue Bird'

K-pop girl group APRIL dropped the title track 'The Blue Bird' from its fifth mini album 'The Blue' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On April 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', APRIL performed the title track 'The Blue Bird' from 'The Blue' released on March 12.The lyrics of the song draw a person going through dreamy days when she falls in love.The cute, delicate dance moves of the members with big smiles further add bright feelings to the song.The blue outfits of the song also gives more vibrancy to the song and the group's performance.Let's welcome and celebrate the start of spring with APRIL's song 'The Blue Bird'!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)