[SBS Star] So Jisub Reveals When He Feels the Happiest

Korean actor So Jisub revealed what he enjoys doing and when he feels the happiest.On April 4, So Jisub's new variety show tvN's 'Happy Forest House' held a press conference in the afternoon.The show features So Jisub and actress Park Shin Hye going off-grid without any electricity, gas, or running water, residing in the woods.It plans to show them living a minimal lifestyle.While on the topic of minimalism during the press conference, So Jisub said, "I have never realized this before I started filming 'Happy Forest House', but it turns out that I am already a minimalist."He added, "Thanks to that, it wasn't too hard for me to get used to the show."After that, So Jisub talked about the activities that he usually likes to do.The actor said, "I'm the happiest when I'm lying on my bed before going to sleep. I don't do anything special at home. I do what everyone else does."He continued, "I generally read a book, watch television or movies. I actually like to just zone out."'Happy Forest House' aims to provide peace in minds of people with busy lives in the city.It is scheduled to air its first episode on April 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'happyforesthouse' Facebook, 'Happy Forest House' Official Website)(SBS Star)