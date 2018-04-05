SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub Reveals When He Feels the Happiest
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub Reveals When He Feels the Happiest

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.05 17:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Reveals When He Feels the Happiest
Korean actor So Jisub revealed what he enjoys doing and when he feels the happiest.

On April 4, So Jisub's new variety show tvN's 'Happy Forest House' held a press conference in the afternoon.

The show features So Jisub and actress Park Shin Hye going off-grid without any electricity, gas, or running water, residing in the woods.

It plans to show them living a minimal lifestyle.So JisubPark Shin HyeWhile on the topic of minimalism during the press conference, So Jisub said, "I have never realized this before I started filming 'Happy Forest House', but it turns out that I am already a minimalist."

He added, "Thanks to that, it wasn't too hard for me to get used to the show."So JisubAfter that, So Jisub talked about the activities that he usually likes to do.

The actor said, "I'm the happiest when I'm lying on my bed before going to sleep. I don't do anything special at home. I do what everyone else does."

He continued, "I generally read a book, watch television or movies. I actually like to just zone out."Happy Forest House'Happy Forest House' aims to provide peace in minds of people with busy lives in the city. 

It is scheduled to air its first episode on April 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'happyforesthouse' Facebook, 'Happy Forest House' Official Website)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호