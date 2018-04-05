SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Inside of G-DRAGON's Bowling Alley Unveils
작성 2018.04.05 17:01
The inside of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON's bowling Alley 'AC.III.T' has been unveiled.

Not long ago, 'AC.III.T' finally opened its business, and it is currently drawing many customers with its luxurious and unique interior design.

In the recently-released photos by YG REPUBLIQUE, you can see a large area all decorated in colors that highlight simplicity as well as furniture and equipment that give off modern vibes.G-DRAGON's bowling alleyG-DRAGON's bowling alleyHere, you can go bowling, but it is also possible to play pool and other fun games.

'AC.III.T' combines a traditional bowling alley with a dining pub to create a new style of bowling alley.G-DRAGON's bowling alleyWhen you enter 'AC.III.T', you will be able to see G-DRAGON's design everywhere.

G-DRAGON has taken part in the early part of construction of the place to the interior design, even hanging some of his artwork on the wall.

Previously, YG REPUBLIQUE shared a video clip of G-DRAGON painting the wall at 'AC.III.T' as well.G-DRAGON's bowling alleyG-DRAGON's bowling alleyMeanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the 'White Skull' division of ROK Army located in Gangwon-do to serve the national mandatory duty on February 27.

G-DRAGON will be discharged from the army in November 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yg_republique' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
