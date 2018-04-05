[SBS Star] AKMU SUHYUN's Unique Contract Terms and Conditions

SUHYUN from K-pop duo AKDONG MUSICIAN (AKMU) unveiled the most important contract term with her agency YG Entertainment.On April 2 episode of tvN's 'Talk Mon', SUHYUN joined the show as a guest and released a story of herself and her agency before she officially joined the company.SUHYUN broached to talk, "After my group won the SBS' audition program 'K-pop Star Season 2' (2012-2013), I heard rumors about this field. People told me that my face will be changed after I wake up from sleep since celebrities have perfect appearance."She continued, "My brother CHANHYUK and I were really worried because we didn't want to have plastic surgeries. I love every feature of my face."SUHYUN added, "When we were about to sign a contract with our agency, we told the staffs that we didn't want to go through any plastic surgeries."She burst into laughter and said, "Apparently they didn't want us to have any plastic surgeries either. Their response was very unexpected from my speculation, but I was really glad to hear that."SUHYUN highlighted, "After I debuted with my brother as a team, I found a way to naturally get pretty without any plastic surgeries."She commented, "It's diet and makeup. My face changes a lot after my makeup artist puts beautiful makeup on me. That's how I learned to do it, and now I have my own YouTube channel to show people how I put the makeup on."The public responded to her story by saying, "You are beautiful just the way you are.", "She's amazing!", "I love her YouTube channel.", and many more.(Credit= tvN Talk Mon, 'Mochipeach' YouTube)(SBS Star)