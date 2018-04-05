SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actor Park Min Woo Gets Injured in Motorcycle Accident
[SBS Star] Actor Park Min Woo Gets Injured in Motorcycle Accident

작성 2018.04.05 15:55
Korean actor Park Min Woo is currently recovering in the hospital after getting into a motorcycle accident.

On April 4, Park Min Woo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "Park Min Woo was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle near Dongho bridge on March 15."Park Min WooAccording to the agency, Park Min Woo had major surgery due to a head injury after the accident.

They explained, "Park Min Woo underwent major surgery and is in the intensive care unit at the moment. He is recovering well."Park Min WooPark Min Woo debuted in 2009, and appeared in dramas such as 'Flower Boy Ramyun Shop' (2011), 'Can We Love?' (2014), 'Modern Farmer' (2014), and many more.

In 2016, the actor started serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker.Park Min Woo(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialParkMinWoo' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
