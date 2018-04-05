SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Stay Home Because 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets'!
A new variety show that exposes private lives of celebrities at home finally unveils today.

On April 5, MBC's new variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets' airs its first episode today at 11PM KST, and the released teaser images of the show and the casts further garner attention from the public.It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets' was a pilot show of MBC aired from August to September 2017 in which the casts who prefer to spend their days off at home share their relaxing moments together at the same house.

With the announcement that the program will be a regular variety show, the list of the casts further fired the show's popularity.

The show will have K-pop boy band Wanna One's Kang Daniel, EXO's XIUMIN, artist Loco, Chang Kiha, actor Kim Min-seok and Lee Yi Kyung.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsK-pop artist Jeong Sewoon, who just joined the show as the last member, further adds variety to the program.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsSince Kang Daniel and XIUMIN have been in the pilot show of the program last year, the participation of the two members especially garners attention from the public.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsIt's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets, 'OfficialJeongSewoon' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
