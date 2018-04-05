SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] No One Could Say a Word When Cha Eun-woo Showed Up
A post from an online community showed the popularity of K-pop boy band ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo back in the days.

On April 5, a post from an online community was uploaded with the title 'Cha Eun-woo's Past'.

The post had photos of Cha Eun-woo from his childhood to the time he was in high school, and the photos highlighted Cha Eun-woo's gorgeous appearance.Cha Eun-wooWith the photos, a screenshot of comments by Cha Eun-woo's classmates was also included.

Cha Eun-woo's classmates, for instance, commented, "Do you remember lunchtime? Everyone was so silent when Cha Eun-woo finished his lunch and threw away the leftover."Cha Eun-wooThey continued, "His face was just too perfect. It's indescribable. My eyes were cleansed when we saw him."Cha Eun-wooThe classmates mentioned Cha Eun-woo's amazing appearance and style. Moreover, the classmates noted that Cha Eun-woo's talents in studying and sports also made their parents to pay attention on him.Cha Eun-wooSince Cha Eun-woo is recognized as one of the celebrities with the greatest appearance, the post once again accentuated his irresistable charms.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo confirmed to be the male protagonist of the upcoming web series 'Top Management'.Cha Eun-wooBesides his activities as an artist, Cha Eun-woo has been in various fields. His various experiences in acting with the drama 'My Romantic Some Recipe' (2016) and 'Revenge Note' (2017) especially garner attention from the public.

(Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
