[SBS Star] Former Super Junior Han Geng Reveals the Restrictions He Had at SM Entertainment
[SBS Star] Former Super Junior Han Geng Reveals the Restrictions He Had at SM Entertainment

작성 2018.04.05 13:55
Han Geng, a former member of SM Entertainment's boy group Super Junior shared the struggles that he had while he was under SM Entertainment.

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday on April 4, Han Geng recently appeared on a talk show in China.

During the talk show, Han Geng talked about the time when he used to be a member of Super Junior.Han GengHan Geng started off by saying, "I was good-looking, and able to dance well. I had a lot of fans. That was me at that time."

Then, he said, "The agency didn't let me do the things that I wanted to do. As a member of an idol group, I had to put the agency and my group before myself."

He continued to explain, "I wanted to start acting, because I didn't think I would be able to keep dancing after I became 30. I had my own thoughts, but SM Entertainment didn't allow me to act." Han GengBack in 2005, Han Geng debuted as the only Chinese member of Super Junior, but he left the group in 2009.

After leaving, he filed for contract termination from SM Entertainment, arguing that the 13-year length and structure as well as the terms of profit distribution on their exclusive contracts were unilaterally disadvantageous towards him, and should be invalidated.

In 2011, Han Geng and SM Entertainment officially settled on a mutual agreement, ending their long legal dispute.Han GengEver since Han Geng left Super Junior, he has been building his acting career in China.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'hangeng' Weibo, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
