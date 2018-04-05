[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Chosen as an Assistant Instructor!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON is reportedly appointed as an assistant instructor at the army's recruit training center.On April 5, one media outlet reported that G-DRAGON has been chosen as one of the assistant instructors for ROK Army's training soldiers, thanks to his outstanding performance at the training base.He has successfully completed his basic military training and assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division of the army, widely known as the 'White Skull' division.Being chosen as a military assistant instructor is only for the ones with outstanding performance based on their exceptional physical and mental strength.Actor Joowon and Ji Chang Wook are currently serving their military mandatory duty as the assistant instructor of the same division as well.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the army on February 27, and he is expected to be discharged on November 26, 2019.(Credit= 'phillip_paradise' Instagram, 'GDRAGON' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)