[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Chosen as an Assistant Instructor!
작성 2018.04.05 13:39 수정 2018.04.05 13:51
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Chosen as an Assistant Instructor!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON is reportedly appointed as an assistant instructor at the army's recruit training center.
G-DRAGONOn April 5, one media outlet reported that G-DRAGON has been chosen as one of the assistant instructors for ROK Army's training soldiers, thanks to his outstanding performance at the training base.

He has successfully completed his basic military training and assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division of the army, widely known as the 'White Skull' division.
G-DRAGONBeing chosen as a military assistant instructor is only for the ones with outstanding performance based on their exceptional physical and mental strength.

Actor Joowon and Ji Chang Wook are currently serving their military mandatory duty as the assistant instructor of the same division as well.
G-DRAGONMeanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the army on February 27, and he is expected to be discharged on November 26, 2019.

▶ [SBS Star] Farewell G-DRAGON, See you in 2019!

(Credit= 'phillip_paradise' Instagram, 'GDRAGON' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호