[SBS Star] Wanna One to Publish a Book This Time?
[SBS Star] Wanna One to Publish a Book This Time?

작성 2018.04.05
K-pop boy group Wanna One is confirmed to publish a photo essay soon.

On April 4, it was announced that Wanna One's first photo essay will soon be published, and the essay book contains Wanna One members' both off stage/on stage images.
Wanna OneCJ E&M, the company in charge of Wanna One's overall production, reportedly signed a contract with a publishing company as soon as 'Produce 101 Season 2' finale last June.
Wanna OneA representative commented, "Wanna One's photo essay will be published soon. The publication date has not been confirmed yet, and it is still in the planning stages. It hasn't been decided if the final publication will be in April or May."

The representative added that the concept of the photo essay cannot be revealed yet, but it will feature behind-the-scenes photos that have been taken since the group's debut.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One recently made a comeback with its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' and the title track 'BOOMERANG'.

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
