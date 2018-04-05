[SBS Star] Wanna One's Members Become College Students?

K-pop boy group Wanna One made a sudden visit to a university in Seoul and surprised everyone.On April 4, several online communities and social media accounts of the students of Sejong University released photos of Wanna One on campus.From the unveiled photos, the members of Wanna One in casual shirts and sweaters catch the eyes of the public with their gorgeous appearance.The photos of Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, and Hwang Min Hyun especially garner attention from people with their bright smiles, indescribably stylish outfits, and astonishing appearance.The group's sudden, unexpected visit to the college is reportedly to be for the KBS 'Entertainment Weekly' with the special episode called 'School Attack'.Meanwhile, Wanna One released its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG' on March 19 and is getting relentless love and support from the public.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)