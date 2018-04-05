SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In to Return on Screen in Two Years!
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In to Return on Screen in Two Years!

Korean actor Yoo Ah In will be returning on screen in two years with a mystery film 'Burning'. 

On April 4, 'Burning' released an official poster, and confirmed that the movie will premiere in May.

In the poster, Yoo Ah In stands behind a glass door looking nervous, and it is written, "Now, tell the truth."Yoo Ah In'Burning' is an adaptation of a short story, 'Barn Burning', written by a Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

The story is about two young men and a woman in their 20s getting involved in a mysterious incident.

'Burning' is directed by an award-winning filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, and the cast includes Yoo Ah In, actress Jeon Jong Seo, and famous Korean-American actor from 'The Walking Dead' Steven Yeun.Yoo Ah InIn the film, Yoo Ah In plays the role of a parcel deliveryman 'Jong-soo', and Jeon Jong Seo will act as his childhood friend 'Hae-mi', and Steven Yeun as a mysterious man 'Ben', who suddenly appears in their lives.

Previously on January 29, Steven Yeun shared a photo taken with Yoo Ah In on his social media account that looked like they were having some rest during the shooting of the movie.

It seemed that the two actors have gotten close while filming the movie together.Yoo Ah InMany are looking forward to watch the movie to check out Yoo Ah In and Steven Yeun's chemistry as well as to see Yoo Ah In's return on screen in two years.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'steveyeun' Instagram, 'mymakeyou' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
