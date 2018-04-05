[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi to Mentor the Trainees of 'Produce 48'?

Lee Hong Gi from K-pop boy band FTISLAND is highly likely to join a new audition program as a mentor.On April 5, it is speculated that Lee Hong Gi will mentor the participants of Mnet's 'Produce 48' to make them the best artists.There are several reasons why he fits to the position of the program.First, as a talented vocalist of his group, Lee Hong Gi can give trainees practical and helpful advice in music.Second, Lee Hong Gi has been in many variety shows, and he is recognized as one of the most amusing casts in several programs.As a celebrity, he may lead the participants of the show to become entertaining and hold activities in many different fields.Lastly, Lee Hong Gi and his band FTISLAND is highly acknowledged in Korea and Japan with the group's renowned songs and the members' astonishing appearance.Since 'Produce 48' is a collaborative project of Korea's audition program 'Produce 101' and the system of Japanese Idol AKB48, Lee Hong Gi perfectly fits the position with his high comprehension of both countries.With the producer Ahn Joon-young from the programs 'Produce 101' (2016) and 'Produce 101 Season 2' (2017), 'Produce 48' is about to unveil the real competition of trainees from various agencies running for the same goal on June.Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi looks forward to releasing the song 'Still love you' with Yoo Hwe Seung from the K-pop group N.Flying on April 8 at 6PM KST.(Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'skullhong_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)