[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel Is the 'ONE' for You!

K-pop artist Samuel has made a comeback with 'ONE' from his second mini album released on March 28.On April 3 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel showed off his amazing performing skills with his latest song 'ONE'.On this day, Samuel showed off his cute, yet charismatic charms.'ONE' is an addictive electro-house track featured by boy group BTOB's member Jung Ilhoon.Through the lyrics, Samuel tells the person he likes that he wants them to be the only one to each other.He says, "I think about you every day.", "You are so beautiful.", "You're my babe." and so on.His sweet words will certainly melt your heart right away.Fall in love with Samuel's sweet words below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)