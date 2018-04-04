SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Disses His Own Fashion Brand?
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Disses His Own Fashion Brand?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was seen criticizing his own fashion brand for being unnecessarily expensive.

Recently, fans discovered a funny past video clip of G-DRAGON, which began to rapidly spread throughout online communities.

The video clip was a part of last year's live broadcast from a social media account of G-DRAGON's fashion brand 'PEACEMINUSONE'.

In the video, someone films G-DRAGON visiting one of 'PEACEMINUSONE' stores.G-DRAGONWhile looking around the shop, G-DRAGON asks a member of staff how much a lighter costs.

When the staff tells him that it costs 5,000 won (approximately 5 dollars), he looks surprised.G-DRAGONHe says, "5,000 won for one? That's a rip-off." without knowing that the whole situation is being broadcast live.

Then, the staff lets G-DRAGON know that he is on air, and he is seen laughing from embarrassment.G-DRAGONFor a while, he just laughs, then he suddenly says, "5,000 won is actually cheap."

After fans watched this video clip, they have been commenting on how funny and cute his reaction was.

The items produced by 'PEACEMINUSONE' are popular among trendy youngsters for its unique and stylish design although they are pricey.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONMeanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the 'White Skull' division of ROK Army located in Gangwon-do to serve the national mandatory duty on February 27.

G-DRAGON will be discharged from the army in November 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' 'peaceminusonedotcom' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
