[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ready? Shout 'MAMMA MIA'!

K-pop boy band SF9 boasted its distinctively bright energies with the song 'MAMMA MIA' from SBS MTV 'The Show'.On April 3 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', SF9 performed the title track 'MAMMA MIA' from its fourth mini album 'MAMMA MIA!' released on February 26.SF9 energetically performed the song as if it were the one from musicals.The colorful outfits and hair of the members also perfectly harmonize with the rhythmical drums and a retro sound of the song.The lyrics draw the members falling in love at their first sight and actively asking out.The catchy phrase 'MAMMA MIA' stays in the viewers' head forever and mesmerizes them to get addicted to the song.Are you ready? Shout 'MAMMA MIA' with SF9!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)