[SBS Star] VIDEO: It's Return of the King TVXQ!





K-pop boy group TVXQ! dropped its 8th full album 'New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love' with the title track 'The Chance of Love'.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TVXQ! had a special comeback stage with the title track and the side track 'Love Line' released on March 28.The title track 'The Chance of Love' is the jazzy song that underscores TVXQ!'s mature charms.The swaying melody of the sound along the snapping beats makes people soon get addicted to the song.The simple, dandy suits of the members further highlight the multidimensional aspect of the group and mesmerize the audience.With the title track, TVXQ! also performed the side track 'Love Line'.The easy-going, mellow, smooth, rhythmic beat and sound of the song give a completely different image of the group.Unlike 'The Chance of Love' that actively asks and wants for love, the song 'Love Line' draws more sentimental, softer way of love.The bright, vivid, sporty outfits also add variety to the song.Are you guys ready for the king's return? Check out the performances below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)