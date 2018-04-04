SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actress Han Chae-a Announces Pregnancy
[SBS Star] Actress Han Chae-a Announces Pregnancy

작성 2018.04.04 16:30
Korean actress Han Chae-a, who have recently announced her marriage, delivered another surprise news to the public.

On April 4, Han Chae-a posted a long letter on her social media account, announcing that she is expecting her first child.
Han Chae-aShe wrote, "Recently, I made a promise to be with the person I love forever. As marriage is an important matter on one's life, we carefully made the decision after having lots off discussion for a long time. Thanks to all the congratulatory messages from many people, each day has felt joyful like a present."
Han Chae-aShe continued, "During these days full of happiness, a new life came to me like another gift. I am currently in my sixth week, and I have become a mother-to-be. As the new life suddenly came to me while preparing for our wedding, it feels like an even greater blessing."

Then the actress concluded her letter, "Please give warm blessings to us. I will work hard to become a better actress as well as a better person who can give back to your blessings. Thank you."
Han Chae-aAfter their 1-year of dating, Han Chae-a and her boyfriend Cha Se-jji(the son of former national soccer player Cha Bum-kun) will tie the knot on May 6.

(Credit= 'chaea_han' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
