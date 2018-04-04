[SBS Star] Actress Han Chae-a Announces Pregnancy

Korean actress Han Chae-a, who have recently announced her marriage, delivered another surprise news to the public.On April 4, Han Chae-a posted a long letter on her social media account, announcing that she is expecting her first child.She wrote, "Recently, I made a promise to be with the person I love forever. As marriage is an important matter on one's life, we carefully made the decision after having lots off discussion for a long time. Thanks to all the congratulatory messages from many people, each day has felt joyful like a present."She continued, "During these days full of happiness, a new life came to me like another gift. I am currently in my sixth week, and I have become a mother-to-be. As the new life suddenly came to me while preparing for our wedding, it feels like an even greater blessing."Then the actress concluded her letter, "Please give warm blessings to us. I will work hard to become a better actress as well as a better person who can give back to your blessings. Thank you."After their 1-year of dating, Han Chae-a and her boyfriend Cha Se-jji(the son of former national soccer player Cha Bum-kun) will tie the knot on May 6.(Credit= 'chaea_han' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)