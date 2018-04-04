SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER Hopes to Stay on Music Charts 'EVERYDAY'
[SBS Star] WINNER Hopes to Stay on Music Charts 'EVERYDAY'

작성 2018.04.04
K-pop boy group WINNER finally releases its second full album.

On April 4, WINNER had a special interview for its upcoming second full album 'EVERYD4Y'.WINNERHOONY broached to talk by saying, "I am very nervous but also excited to release our second full album. Because we composed all songs from the album, the album clearly exposes our perceptions."

He highlighted, "It's like our kid. I have never been so nervous like this."

JINU added, "We wanted to release the album as soon as possible. All members tried their best and put so much time and efforts into it."WINNERMINO noted, "We often compose songs without any breaks so that we can release those anytime. It's like you load rifle bullets. In recent days, so many artists from our agency have released albums, so we didn't expect much."

He continued, "But our head producer Yang Hyun Suk made a decision to let us release the full album, and I was just so happy to hear the news."

YOON commented with slight smiles, "This album will be like the present for our fans."

Since 'EVERYD4Y' is consisted of 12 tracks with the title song 'EVERYDAY', the public expects WINNER to expose their various colors and tastes in music from the album.WINNERThe participation of all members in composing and writing lyrics further accentuates the members' challenge to widen their spectrum as an artist.WINNERAfter 'EVERYD4Y' is officially released, WINNER holds various activities to widely promote the album.

The album 'EVERYD4Y' is released today at 6PM KST.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
