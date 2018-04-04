SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX's Sexy Teaser Photos Flutter Many Fans' Hearts
[SBS Star] VIXX's Sexy Teaser Photos Flutter Many Fans' Hearts

2018.04.04
K-pop boy group VIXX has unveiled teaser photos ahead of its upcoming album 'EAU DE VIXX'.

On April 4, the teaser photos of all members of VIXX were revealed online.

In the photos, the members pose under a pinkish-red light looking like the characters in a sentimental movie. 

Their mature and sexy charms in the photos are fluttering the hearts of many fans.VIXXPreviously, VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX will be returning on April 17.

This comeback would mark the group's return in about 11 months after the release of 'Shangri-La' last May.

Don't forget to check out VIXX's individual teaser photos below!

1. N
VIXX2. HONGBIN
VIXX3. KEN
VIXX4. HYUK
VIXX5. RAVI
VIXX6. LEOVIXX(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RealVIXX' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
