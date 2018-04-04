[SBS Star] What Would You Do If Wanna One Comes into Your Classroom?

K-pop boy group Wanna One's abrupt visit to a classroom of college for a variety show surprised the public.On April 4, various online communities and social media accounts of the students of Sejong University unveiled photos of Wanna One in the college's classroom.In the photos, the members of Wanna One are in casual shirts and sweaters just like ordinary college students.The group's abrupt and unexpected visit to the classroom surprised the students, and the room was full of joyful shouts.Wanna One's sudden visit to the university is reportedly filmed for the KBS 'Entertainment Weekly' with the special episode called 'School Attack'.Meanwhile, Wanna One released its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG' on March 19 and gets incessant love and support from the public.(Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)