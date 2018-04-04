SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Han Ye Ri: The Perfect Duo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Han Ye Ri: The Perfect Duo

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.04 15:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Han Ye Ri: The Perfect Duo
Actor Jang Keun Suk and actress Han Ye Ri work together as a team and expose the greatest chemistry.

On April 4, the photos of Jang Keun Suk and Han Ye Ri desperately investigating a case from the SBS drama 'SWITCH' garner attention from the public.SWITCHThe latest episode of 'SWITCH' had the ending in which Jang Keun Suk, playing the clever con artist Sa Do-chan in exact resemblance to the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su, gets help from a group of strangers.SWITCHIn the scene, Sa Do-chan was intentionally caught by the suspects involved in drug abuses, but he faced a big challenge from the misunderstanding that he was the real Paik Jun-su.

In the upcoming episode, Sa Do-chan comes back to the storage with the passionate and righteous prosecutor Oh Ha-ra, played by Han Ye Ri.

From the scene, Sa Do-chan and Oh Ha-ra inspect the case with the help of the crime scene investigators.SWITCHWith their serious facial expressions, Sa Do-chan and Oh Ha-ra skillfully examine the case and unveil the greatest chemistry.

Staffs of the drama noted, "The two characters get more passionate and eager to inspect the case when they go back to the storage. Although the two always get into fights when they see each other, this scene reveals their changed relationship."

They highlighted, "The two perfectly collaborates as a team and runs for the same goal."SWITCHThe drama airs the episode today.

(Credit= SBS funE/SBS SWITCH, CJeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호