[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Han Ye Ri: The Perfect Duo

Actor Jang Keun Suk and actress Han Ye Ri work together as a team and expose the greatest chemistry.On April 4, the photos of Jang Keun Suk and Han Ye Ri desperately investigating a case from the SBS drama 'SWITCH' garner attention from the public.The latest episode of 'SWITCH' had the ending in which Jang Keun Suk, playing the clever con artist Sa Do-chan in exact resemblance to the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su, gets help from a group of strangers.In the scene, Sa Do-chan was intentionally caught by the suspects involved in drug abuses, but he faced a big challenge from the misunderstanding that he was the real Paik Jun-su.In the upcoming episode, Sa Do-chan comes back to the storage with the passionate and righteous prosecutor Oh Ha-ra, played by Han Ye Ri.From the scene, Sa Do-chan and Oh Ha-ra inspect the case with the help of the crime scene investigators.With their serious facial expressions, Sa Do-chan and Oh Ha-ra skillfully examine the case and unveil the greatest chemistry.Staffs of the drama noted, "The two characters get more passionate and eager to inspect the case when they go back to the storage. Although the two always get into fights when they see each other, this scene reveals their changed relationship."They highlighted, "The two perfectly collaborates as a team and runs for the same goal."The drama airs the episode today.