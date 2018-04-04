SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER's MINO Talks About His Drastic Weight Loss
[SBS Star] WINNER's MINO Talks About His Drastic Weight Loss

작성 2018.04.04 14:45
K-pop boy group WINNER's MINO breaks the silence about the recent concerns on him losing much weight.
K-pop boy group WINNER's MINO breaks the silence about the recent concerns on him losing much weight.

On April 4, WINNER sat down for a press interview ahead of its upcoming album release.
WINNERDuring the interview, MINO explained why he has recently lost so much weight.

MINO broached the topic, "I've recently lost more than 10kg (approximately 22lbs). My weight tends to fluctuate easily, so I try to exercise more to maintain it. Since WINNER's comeback is just around the corner, and as we've working on it since early this year, I thought that I would try to make a transformation this time."

He continued, "I tend to lose weight while producing new musics as I don't eat much and can't sleep well. As a result, I reached my lowest weight ever and have been maintaining it."
WINNER MINOAbout the concerns surrounding his new look, he said, "As I lost so much weight, people ask me if I'm okay and taking care of my health. I might appear unhealthy because of such rapid weight loss, but I am very healthy and strong now."

Meanwhile, WINNER is making its comeback with second album 'EVERY4DAY' today, at 6PM KST.
 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'WINNER' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
