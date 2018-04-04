[SBS Star] What Are So Jisub and Park Shin Hye Doing in the Woods?

Korean actor So Jisub and actress Park Shin Hye's new variety show tvN's 'Happy Forest House' continues to unveil itself.On April 3, 'Happy Forest House' revealed two official posters of the cast enjoying a moment in the peaceful woods.The show features So Jisub and Park Shin Hye going off-grid without any electricity, gas, or running water, residing in the woods.Earlier on March 24, a five-minute preview of the show was released online.The preview shows some stunning shots of untouched nature, and the cast adjusting their lives to the new environment.'Happy Forest House' aims to provide peace in minds of people with hectic lives in the city.The show is scheduled to air its first episode on April 6.Enjoy watching the beauty of nature in Jeju Island, and the cast trying to get used to the new environment.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'happyforesthouse' Facebook)(SBS Star)