[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Finally Throws a 'BOOMERANG'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Finally Throws a 'BOOMERANG'!

작성 2018.04.04
K-pop boy group Wanna One dropped its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG' and side track 'I.P.U.' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Wanna One had a special comeback stage with the title track 'BOOMERANG' and the side track 'I.P.U.' released on March 19.

The title track 'BOOMERANG' is a lively electro and hip-hop based dance song.Wanna OneThe aggressive, powerful, and frenetic beats of the song gives a completely different feeling and image of the group.Wanna OneSince Wanna One used to favor songs with melodic EDM and soft, catchy, and trendy beat, the release of the brand-new styled title track absolutely mesmerizes the public.Wanna OneIn contrast to the group's change as aggressive, powerful men, the side track 'I.P.U.' exposes Wanna One's cute and friendly charms.Wanna OneThe members wearing vivid outfits brightly draw a story of wanting their love to return.Wanna OneAlthough Wanna One just had a comeback stage, the group's popularity is rapidly growing.Wanna OneCheck out Wanna One's amazing comeback performances below!
 

 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
