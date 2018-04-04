[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Finally Throws a 'BOOMERANG'!





K-pop boy group Wanna One dropped its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' with the title track 'BOOMERANG' and side track 'I.P.U.' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Wanna One had a special comeback stage with the title track 'BOOMERANG' and the side track 'I.P.U.' released on March 19.The title track 'BOOMERANG' is a lively electro and hip-hop based dance song.The aggressive, powerful, and frenetic beats of the song gives a completely different feeling and image of the group.Since Wanna One used to favor songs with melodic EDM and soft, catchy, and trendy beat, the release of the brand-new styled title track absolutely mesmerizes the public.In contrast to the group's change as aggressive, powerful men, the side track 'I.P.U.' exposes Wanna One's cute and friendly charms.The members wearing vivid outfits brightly draw a story of wanting their love to return.Although Wanna One just had a comeback stage, the group's popularity is rapidly growing.Check out Wanna One's amazing comeback performances below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)